A recent study found a widening racial health gap in sudden unexpected infant deaths. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, black babies had nearly three times higher rates compared to white infants, and a higher rate compared to the past three years.

Sudden Unexpected Infant Death describes the death of a baby under the age of one where the cause is not obvious. Asian and Hispanic infants had the lowest rates in 2020 and the rates for white babies continued to decrease in the years leading up to 2020. These deaths often happen during sleep and can sometimes be attributed to accidential suffocation and strangulation in bed.

To keep your baby safe, be sure to use a firm, flat sleep surface and place the child on their back at night. Try to keep their crib in the same room where you sleep until your baby is at least six months old. Lastly, don’t keep toys, blankets, pillows or other objects in your baby’s sleep area.