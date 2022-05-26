When it comes to treating skin cancers sometimes it’s as simple as having it removed. But other times its not that easy. And we’re learning more about a type of skin cancer that’s just like that.

It’s called merkel cell carcinoma. It is a rare aggressive skin cancer that is often more deadly than some skin cancers like melanoma.

Scientists are still not sure what causes it. But researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine found that merkel cell cancers could come back in the first three years after being treated. In fact, it had a recurrence rate of 40 percent. This is much higher than the recurrence of other skin cancers like melanoma. But thankfully you can help lower your risk of this cancer- by limiting your sun exposure and wearing sunscreen everyday. And if you see any new or growing mole, be sure to see your board-certified dermatologist as soon as possible.