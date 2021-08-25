Reduce salt intake to help heart health

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

And nearly 700,000 Americans died of heart disease in just 2020 alone.

But recent studies have shown that the dash diet could help prevent heart damage.

The dash diet emphasizes fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy, whole grains, and less sugar.

This diet has been found to protect against heart disease even just six weeks after starting it.

However, most Americans also consume a very high amount of salt on a daily basis.

Lowering daily salt intake to under two grams has been shown to help control blood pressure and protect against heart disease.

A new study shows that the combination of low salt intake and the dash diet not only controls blood pressure but also protects against heart disease.

Researchers say you should keep this in mind as you plan your food choices: a healthy diet is the key to a healthy heart.