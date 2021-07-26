Reducing your risk of heat related illness

Hundreds of workers a year suffer from heat-related illness. That’s according to the CDC.

There are some things employers can do to keep workers safe. The first step to prevent heat-related illness is to recognize it.

Heat stress is caused by a combination of exposure to heat, the environment, physical activity, equipment and hydration.

After excessive exposure to heat, the body can develop signs of heat strain like excessive sweating, fast heart rate and high body temperature. This can lead to heat illness like dizziness, confusion, stroke, kidney failure and muscle breakdown.

Reducing heat-related illness can also reduce other work-related injuries such as falls.