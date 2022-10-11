Synthetic cannabinoids are often marketed as an alternative to the active ingredient in marijuana. But these drugs have been shown to have more severe side effects and can cause seizures, strokes and even death.

The justice department has released information about synthetic cannabinoids. Officials say side effects can include sudden psychotic episodes, dependence, and withdrawal.

They also say public health and poison centers across the U.S. reported loss of consciousness, anxiety, vomiting and hallucinations in people who consumed synthetic marijuana.

The DOJ emphasizes these substances have no medical use, and have had reported adverse health outcomes.

If you think you have consumed these products, doctors say you should contact your health care provider.