Kids and teens need adequate hours of sleep each night to support their health and development, but meeting this number may be a difficult challenge for some families.

A new study that analyzed data from 45 clinical trials found that an earlier bedtime may be the key to kids and teens getting an extra hour of sleep.

The study published in JAMA Pediatrics showed that kids who were put to bed an hour earlier than usual, got more than 45 minutes extra of quality sleep.

This finding was true across age groups, from pre-school, through high school, and helps debunk the idea that an earlier bedtime will only cause kids to wake up earlier.

While you as a caregiver may not be able to change the time your child needs to wake up for things like school, setting an earlier bedtime could make a big difference in them getting a full night of sleep–and may help you get one too.