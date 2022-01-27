Rise in long haul COVID among children

COVID Long Haul Syndrome can present for weeks, even months after the infection’s gone in children of all ages.

Multiple debilitating symptoms says University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Amy Edwards, who made a video to raise awareness.

“Some of these kids had COVID a year or more ago and they’re still struggling with symptoms, so it’s horrible,” said Dr. Amy Edwards.

“Far and away, what we see is fatigue. These kids who were running track, playing soccer, wrestling, hockey who can hardly get out of bed now.”

Other symptoms include headaches or migraines, chronic recurring fever, chest pain, heart palpitations, stomach pain and diarrhea.

“Our suspicious is some sort of cellular damage or mitochondrial damage that’s making it hard for these kids to function.”

By some estimates, 1 in 10 kids develop long haul COVID, with dozens being treated at Rainbows’ Recovery Clinic.

“I think it’s very, very likely that here in Northeastern Ohio that there are hundreds of kids with long haul COVID currently going undiagnosed and untreated.”

“It is really important that they have a full evaluation. Check them out head to toe to make sure other things haven’t become dysfunctional, because COVID can affect almost any organ in the body.”

Dr. Edwards also says parents should believe their children.

“The mental toll this takes on kids is tremendous, so the main takeaway is to listen to your kids and if they’re not getting better like everybody else is, it is a real thing. Some kids don’t get better and they need extra help.”