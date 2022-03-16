Caring for aging loved ones with dementia can be very difficult.

Dementia is a disorder hallmarked by memory loss and neurological decline. It occurs mainly in elderly people, and while some medical treatments are available, there remains no cure.

In a recent study investigating risk factors for dementia, researchers at the University College in London found that having two or more chronic conditions, like high blood pressure or diabetes, at age 55 was associated with a two point four times increased risk of dementia later in life.

Researchers highlight the importance of health prevention measures in mid-life – not later – to mitigate risks related to long term brain health.

They advise people undergo regular health screenings with a primary doctor, especially from ages 50 to 70, to evaluate for chronic conditions.

While scientists continue looking for a cure for dementia, researchers recommend maintaining a balanced, healthy lifestyle to help stay sharp as you get older.

If you or someone you know suffers from memory loss, difficulty walking, or weakness, get help from a doctor right away.