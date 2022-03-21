Being in the hospital can be scary, but COVID-19 vaccines are helping to prevent many cases of severe covid- that can lead to hospitalizations.

In a CDC study of more than a million fully vaccinated Americans,

A very small number of people became severely ill or died because of COVID.

It turns out these rare, more severe cases of COVID have something in common the risk factors for COVID.

Researchers looked some of those, like age, a weakened immune system, and conditions like diabetes and obesity.

They found everyone who died from COVID-19 complications had at least one of these risk factors. And 4 out of 5 who died had at least 4 of them.

Overall, the more conditions people had, the more likely they were to go to the hospital or die.

The study suggests anyone with risk factors, especially older people with health conditions should be extra careful not to be exposed to COVID, should receive boosters when available, and should talk to their doctor about the best care for their various conditions.