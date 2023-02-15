Severe obesity has been increasing in the world and with it comes a higher risk of developing a number of health conditions

Including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and high blood pressure.

Severe obesity can also lead to premature death.

Researchers from the University of Utah collected data on nearly 22,000 weight loss surgery patients from 3 large bariatric surgical practices between 1981 and 2018.

They compared them to patients with obesity who did not have surgery.

The patients who had surgery had lower death rates from major cardiovascular disease, cancer, and chronic lung disease.

However, deaths of chronic liver disease and suicide were higher for the surgery patients.

If you are struggling with severe obesity, discuss with your physician first to determine if bariatric surgery may be right for you.