Women struggling to get pregnant and those choosing to delay pregnancy are seeking help in fertility clinics across the country.

The number of infertility procedures, including IVF and egg banking, has tripled since 1995. That’s according to a CDC report.

The procedures are also becoming more successful and safer with time.

Between 2017 and 2018, there was an improvement with birth outcomes for babies and an increase in single deliveries, which is linked to improved maternal outcomes.

Although babies conceived with these procedures still disproportionately contribute to multiple births and poor birth outcomes, there are strategies to mitigate those risks.

If you are struggling with pregnancy concerns, reach out to your doctor to learn more about fertility treatment options.