Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital surveyed caregivers about common teenage sleeping myths.

Around 74% of people thought that letting teenagers go to bed late and sleep in on the weekends is ok, but researchers explain that varying sleep schedules, also known as “social jetlag,” can worsen sleep.

Varying sleep schedules may even lead to lower academic performance, increased mental health symptoms, and riskier behaviors

Around 69% of parents also thought that teens will stay up later if school starts later. But researchers say that delayed school start times actually result in more sleep

Lastly, melatonin is often used as supplement to help with sleep. The researchers warned that there is not enough research on the long-term effects of melatonin. They also warn against taking melatonin without medical supervision.