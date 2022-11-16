Hepatitis C, a virus that can lead to severe liver damage and cancer, has been on the rise in recent years.

While deadly if untreated, the disease can be cured by a well-tolerated medication.

Unfortunately, fewer than 1 in 3 people with Hepatitis C are receiving treatment within one year of their diagnosis. This is regardless of whether they have private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid.

Primary care physicians can easily prescribe the medication. However, due to prior-authorization hurdles, providers and patients face barriers.

The CDC is urging that eligibility and prior authorization restrictions be removed to increase equitable access to this life saving medication.

While Hepatitis C is commonly associated with injection-drug users, anyone that comes into contact with infected blood can contract the virus.

The CDC is recommending that all adults in the U.S. be tested at least once in their lifetime, regardless of risk factors.