New research sheds light on the negative health effects of sugary drinks beyond weight gain.

Researchers measured the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages of nearly one million Americans.

The findings show that having two or more sugary drinks a day could increase the risk of dying from colon cancer by 9%.

Even artificially sweetened drinks can increase the risk of dying from pancreatic cancer by 11%.

But good news — avoiding these drinks has added health benefits and can reduce the risk of dying from lung cancer by nearly 20%.

The next time you go for that sugary drink consider substituting with water or an unsweetened beverage instead.