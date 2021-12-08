Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning

With the cold weather approaching, it’s important to check your heating systems for possible malfunctions.

The CDC says carbon monoxide kills approximately 500 people in the U.S. each year.

The gas is colorless and odorless, so it’s difficult to identify.

The CDC states that children, pregnant women, and the elderly or those with chronic illness are particularly vulnerable to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Symptoms can be nonspecific and include headaches, dizziness, drowsiness, vomiting, chest pain or confusion. Other symptoms include a fast pulse, low blood pressure or rapid breathing. If someone shows signs of those symptoms, seeking medical attention is critical.

Once in the care of health professionals, the patient may be put on oxygen right away. Then, they may be checked with a special blood test called carboxyhemoglobin.

More advanced medical treatment may be needed.

So as winter comes, it’s important to keep these warning signs in mind if carbon monoxide.