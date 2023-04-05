Back pain affects around 4 out of 5 Americans at some point in their lives. Common causes of back pain include stress, overuse, bone disease, arthritis, and nerve injury. Experts from Harvard University state that you can prevent some forms of back pain by strengthening your muscles and preventing activities that lead to injury.

Movement is the best way to avoid back pain. Regular physical exercise and strength training can help lead to improved posture and increased range of motion. When seated for long periods of time, try to get up every 30 minutes and walk around, which can help prevent future episodes of back pain.

Be mindful when lifting heavy objects. When carrying a heavy load, such as a grocery bag or laundry basket, always lift objects from a squatting position, using your lower body to maintain your strength. Avoid lifting, twisting, and bending at the same time.

Sometimes back pain can be related to more serious causes, and include other symptoms like fever, recent trauma, weight loss, a history of cancer, numbness, weakness, or difficulty urinating. If you experience these symptoms, be sure to talk to your doctor to assess if there may be an urgent cause behind your back pain.