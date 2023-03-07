Social media influencers are increasingly sharing reasons why they stopped using hormonal birth control, according to a study by the University of Delaware

Instead, some are focusing on promoting natural family planning, that’s where people track their menstrual cycle to identify days when they might be most likely to become pregnant and avoid sex on those days. But according to the CDC and world health organization, that’s among the least effective ways to prevent pregnancies.

It’s a concerning trend, and possibly misleading young social media users about safe sexual health practices and effective ways to prevent pregnancy.

Social media should not replace medical advice.

People should still talk to their doctor about birth control options in order to find a method that works for them.