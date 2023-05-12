Kids spend most of their time in school, and going to the dentist means taking a day off from school and learning. But what if we bring the dentists to school?

Some schools have sealant programs, where a dentist will come to the school and apply a sealant on children’s teeth – an effective way to prevent cavities for millions of kids.

Dental sealant is a thin coating thats applied to the back teeth, which are used the most while chewing. These coatings protect teeth from developing cavities for many years.

Cavities are common in children and it can cause pain and affect their eating habits, but they’re also completely preventable.

If you have trouble taking your kid to the dentist, ask your school about starting a sealant program.