Southern diet may increase risk of cardiac arrest

The Journal of the American Heart Association recently looked at various diets around the country and the risk of these diets for sudden cardiac death.

They found that people who more commonly consumed a southern-style diet, meaning high in added fats, fried foods, processed meats and sugary drinks, had a higher risk of sudden cardiac death than people who did not consume these things.

People who followed a Mediterranean diet, in contrast, meaning rich in vegetables, fruits, fish, whole grains and legumes, were at a much lower risk.

Mediterranean diets are also known to be low in meat and dairy.

While the southern diet, full of comforting foods certainly sounds delicious, these foods may put your health at risk.