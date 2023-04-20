It’s the season to play ball. But professional athletes aren’t the only ones at risk for sports injuries — children and teens need reminders to stay safe, too.

Doctors recommend young athletes play a variety of sports to keep kids interested and prevent injuries from overuse.

And exercise isn’t just good for physical health, it helps mental health as well. Children and teens who play sports have improved social skills, sleep, behavior, and self-esteem.

Experts say in the case of youth sports, there should be an emphasis on effort rather than winning.

To keep ligaments, muscles, and bones healthy, doctors have a few tips: take time off, wear the right gear, and stay hydrated.

Make sure kids use the correct techniques. And most importantly: stop if there’s pain. In this case if there’s pain, there’s no gain.