Staying accountable: Exercise and self-care

It’s a well known fact that regular exercise has many positive effects for your brain and body

But you don’t have to be a professional athlete or even a gym regular to feel the benefits.

Dr. Frates, clinical assistant professor at Harvard Medical School provides a framework that helps make exercise part of your day rather than yet another task with a few easy tips.

She recommends planning a time that consistently works in your schedule.

For some, that could mean exercising early to start off the day or for others, working out later with a friend so that it’s also social time.

Other helpful tips include waiting three hours after a large meal and an hour after a snack, drinking water and getting at least seven hours of sleep a night.

So try not to get discouraged because even five minutes of exercise counts toward the 150 minute weekly goal.