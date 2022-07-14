Summer brings bright sunshine, high temperatures and blissful days at the pool. But before jumping into that crisp water, parents are urged to take steps to keep their kids safe.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending for families and caregivers to provide swimming lessons for kids to safety play around the water.

Some of their recommendations include:

– The entire family, both kids and adults, should learn how to swim

– Put up pool fences around pools

– Wear life jackets

– And learn CPR

Experts say these tips can help save lives

For more recommendations on how to stay safe around pools, check the American Academy of Pediatrics website.