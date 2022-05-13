New research with the Global Burden of Disease Study found that over the last 30 years, cases of osteoarthritis increased almost 80% in the U.S., with more than 50 million Americans currently suffering from this.

Most of these cases are in the knee, but this kind of arthritis can also affect your hips, hands and other joints.

If you think you may be at risk for osteoarthritis, it’s important to maintain a normal weight and keep your muscles strong to help support your joints.

Losing just 10-pounds of weight over 10-years decreases your chance of developing osteoarthritis by 50%.

If you know this is a problem for you, talk to your doctor about your treatment options.

Physical therapy is great for strengthing muscles to offload pressure in the joints. If physical therapy is hard for you, try at home exercises. It’s important to stay active!

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines, like ibuprofen or naproxen can help with pain and inflammation, but you should talk to your doctor before taking these regularly as they have side effects

Procedures like joint injections or orthopedic surgery can also be offered by specialists

Osteoarthritis is very common, so if you are suffering from this, you are clearly not alone.