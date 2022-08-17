Pandemics, lockdowns, breakouts, the nation has faced many threats lately.

There’s always a debate if we could have been better prepared.

The CDC has created an America Rescue Plan to ensure we are better prepared for the next threat.

There are more specialized experts to identify and monitor new threats.

Healthcare staff are being trained to stop the spread of infections through Project First Line.

There is now increased access to testing for emerging infections.

The CDC is focused on preparing new health prevention tools.

Make sure you do you part in controlling and preventing the spread of infections too.