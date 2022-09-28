A potential new weapon in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

The makers of a new injectable drug say it significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline in a large trial of about 18 hundred patients with early stage Alzheimer’s. It slowed progress of the disease by 27 percent compared to a placebo.

The results of this trial seemingly proving the longstanding theory that the removal of sticky deposits of a protein from patients brains can delay advance of the debilitating disease. But the data has not yet been peer reviewed and there were recorded side effects including brain swelling and brain bleeds.

Multiple drugmakers have tried and failed to find an effective treatment for the disease that more than 6 million Americans are currently living with. And it’s a race against time. With that number expected to hit 12.7 million by 2050 according to the Alzheimer’s association.

Early signs of Alzheimer’s are often missed. Forgetting someone’s name or an appointment is normal forgetfulness, but being unable to recall the name of your child, parent, or spouse, consistently forgetting appointments, and failing to keep track of time are concerning signs.

When tasks like going to the store for a loaf of bread present a challenge, that should be a red flag.