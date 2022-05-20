Mental health alone can make day to day life a struggle for many. But when dealing with heart, lung, intestinal, bone, muscle, or blood diseases on top of mental health disorders, life can be much more stressful.

Researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark studied 5.9 million people from Denmark with mental health conditions combined with general health problems. The findings are sobering.

These scientists found that individuals with both mental health conditions and general health problems had on average 6 times higher rates of death and an average lower life expectancy.

Though this study was done in Denmark, it is important to realize the stress that these individuals face here in the us.

If you are struggling with mental health, please reach out to your caregiver for further support and if thoughts of suicide arise, please reach out to the national suicide prevention lifeline for further help.