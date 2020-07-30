Study: blood test could detect Alzheimer’s

(WEHT)- While more than five million Americans are known to suffer from Alzheimer’s according to the Alzheimer’s Association, that number is expected to grow in the years to come. However, new research is providing a glimmer of hope in the fight against the disease.

It’s essential for individuals to have an accurate diagnosis as early as possible. There’s a lot that they can then do with that information Heather Snyder, Alzheimer’s Association

A new test that is both cheaper and less invasive than current tests could provide early detection for the disease. Heather Snyder of the Alzheimer’s Association says scientists at the association’s international conference reported results of multiple studies on advances in blood testing that could reveal changes in the brain, 20 years before symptoms develop.

While the research is still new, early detection of the disease could help with drug advancement by speeding up clinical trials.

(This story was originally published on July 30, 2020)

