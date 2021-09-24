Study debunks vaccine myth about hearing loss

Much of the country has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Many of these shots have been with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines that use mRNA technology.

Now, researchers are debunking an online rumor about the vaccines causing hearing loss.

A new study looked closely at these mRNA vaccines and tracked people’s experiences after getting the shot.

In all, scientists looked at over 86 million shots given in the United States.

They found that there was no increased occurrence of hearing loss following the vaccine.

They say there is no reason to fear the vaccine.

In fact, getting everybody vaccinated and protected will be the key to getting our country back on track.