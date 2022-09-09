Running, jumping and exploring are what children may look forward to during recess especially during daycare.

Child care centers have become the main source for many children to get their physical activity.

The American Academy of Pediatrics set the standards for daily physical activity in children 1-6 years old as 2 or more outdoor physical activities and at least 1 hour of physical activity. However, new data from the first nationwide study by researchers at ABT associates and funded by the USDA shows that only 43% of U.S. children met both standards for recommended physical activity.

Experts say habits formed when young set the stage for health outcomes later in life such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Furthermore, for parents, choosing a child care facility that prioritizes physical activity could have long term effects on a child’s health.

Experts say parents should ask daycare facilities about the daily physical activity schedule; make sure there are outdoor play areas; and if no playground, to make sure there are designated indoor play areas for kids to get moving.