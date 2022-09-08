The sun rises and many of us are getting ready to start our day, yet millions of Americans across the country are heading home for some much needed rest after their graveyard shift.

It is known that night shift work is associated with higher risks of health conditions like heart disease and even cancer. Now a new study suggests there may be a link to working those night shifts and unhealthy aging.

In a study led by Harvard researchers, nurses working long durations of night shifts had increased odds of:

– Major chronic diseases, like heart attack and stroke

– Memory impairment

– Physical limitations, like walking a block or bathing

– Mental health deterioration

Thankfully, there are things you can do right now to take care of yourself.

Experts say eating healthy foods, exercising and getting at least seven hours of quality rest can go a long way

And if you’re burning that midnight oil working night shifts, consider cutting back or alternating shifts with a coworker.