Biking can be a fun sport and a convenient way to commute. However, mixing drugs into the picture can be dangerous.

Researchers from the University of Arkansas found that over 11,000 people were injured biking while on drugs from 2019 to 2020.

They looked at over 480,000 bike-related accidents that went to emergency departments all over the U.S.

The most common drugs associated with bicycle crashes were methamphetamine and marijuana, with alcohol being involved in over 20% of the accidents.

About one third of patients even had to be hospitalized. The most common injuries were bone fractures and damage to internal organs.

They also found that drug use and bike riding most commonly occurred in adults ages 25 to 44.

So the next time your loved ones go for a bike ride, remind them to take all safety precautions and to avoid any drug use.