Study shows which masks work best

(WEHT) — With so many different mask types out there, you maybe wondering which ones are going to protect you and others the best. The answer may surprise you.

According to a study at Florida Atlantic University, well-fitted masks made from two layers of tightly stitched cotton fabric are the best when it comes to blocking the droplets from coughs.

Researchers compared the effectiveness of these masks with three other styles of face-coverings – loosely folded cloth masks, bandana style coverings, and cone-style masks.

Using a mannequin head, a manual pump, a smoke generator, and a laser, researchers were able to emulate a person sneezing or coughing, and then trace how far the droplets traveled. With a two-layer stitched cloth mask, the potential virus droplets only traveled 2.5 inches from the wearer.

The second most effective was the cone-style mask, with droplets going approximately eight inches out from the mask.

The folded handkerchief and bandana styles proved least effective, with leakage expanding from 1 to 3 feet.

If someone with no face covering coughs or sneezes, those droplets can travel up to eight feet around them.