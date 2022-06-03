A study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry done on 96 adults, up to age 65, with alcohol use disorder, showed that just three infusions with ketamine helped keep patients away from alcohol. Abstinence from alcohol was even stronger when ketamine was combined with mindfulness exercises this was compared to people who got saline infusion and no mindfulness exercises but instead just education about alcohol use.

The study even tracked the alcohol use of patients with alcohol monitoring devices.

The greatest part is, abstinence from alcohol continued all the way up to 6 months after just 3 infusions of ketamine when this was combined with mindfulness exercises. Does this mean we can stop going to AA meetings? Not so fast, this was a small study and further research needs to be done but this is a great first step in understanding the role of ketamine in the treatment of alcohol use disorder.