As we age, medical problems and doctor visits inevitably become a part of daily life. But many times, we forget that older Americans can struggle with substance abuse too.

Researchers from the University of Iowa studied more than 3.5 million Americans with first time admissions for substance use treatment between 2008 and 2018. What they found may hint at a vulnerability for older people to substance use.

Researchers found that in those ten years of data, individuals over the age of 55 seeking substance abuse treatment for the first time nearly doubled.

So, a weekly check in with older family members may be beneficial.

If you are struggling with substance use and are looking for options to stop, please contact your doctor or caregiver with further guidance.