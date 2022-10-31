Fewer teenagers have been drinking and smoking, but they’re also smoking marijuana and vaping more, according to a recent study.

Researchers at Columbia University looked at more than half a million teens for nearly 30 years.

They found fewer teens are using cigarettes, alcohol, and illegal substances and said drug use was lowest for those who were less social but spent more time taking part in organized activities including sports.

But there were exceptions. Researchers found cannabis use and nicotine vaping increased among teens.

Researchers also noted substance abuse was higher among teens with a lot of unsupervised free time.

The study did not examine the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on drug use.

But it does give us an idea of the trends affecting our teens.