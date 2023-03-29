Every year, more than 795,000 people in the U.S. have strokes and doctors prescribe many of them blood pressure medications.

Keeping your blood pressure in check can help prevent future strokes, but it has other benefits too.

A new 2023 study found that stroke survivors who take their blood pressure medications as prescribed may be less likely to suffer a serious fall.

Researchers followed over 4,000 people who were prescribed hypertension medications after having a stroke.

After one year, they found that the patients who took their blood pressure medications as instructed not only had fewer heart problems, but also were less likely to have been hospitalized for a fall or to have died in that time.

So the next time your doctor prescribes medications, you may want to set a reminder to take them on time, it could just save you a trip to the hospital.