Many parents of newborns have a choice to make, feed the baby breastmilk, formula or both? Those options aren’t available to everyone, but for those who can breastfeed, a new study shows there are benefits for children, well into their teenage years.

Researchers at the University of Oxford followed nearly eight-thousand babies from birth until age 14, studying how long the child was breastfed and the impact that had later on their verbal and spatial abilities.

They found a slight advantage for breastfeeding, if the babies were breastfed for at least one year.

This was true even if they also received formula. It may be that any amount of breastfeeding is helpful.

If you have the ability to breastfeed your baby, consider doing so for at least a year.