Whether you use it not some with chronic pain are asking if the grass just may be greener on the other side.

A new study by researchers at the University of Michigan and Johns Hopkins University show that up to a third of adults with chronic pain resorted to cannabis for pain control.

Did it help?

More than half reported that cannabis led them to lower their use of pain medications, including opiates.

Although there were a few, less than 1%, who reported it led them to use more medications.

The survey was completed in states with active medical cannabis programs, and it has limitations.

But it indicates that for some in chronic pain. Looking to reduce pain medications. The grass could be a green alternative.