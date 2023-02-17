Diet and nutrition are important for women before, during and after pregnancy.

The Mediterranean diet has been around for decades. It consists of a variety of vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, seeds, and fish instead of processed meats.

The best part is that there’s no calorie counting or carb restriction.

The diet plan was originally known for improving heart health and now research shows it may also help women have healthier first pregnancies.

Researchers studied the diets of nearly 8,000 women before and during pregnancy and found that those who followed a Mediterranean diet had lower risks of pregnancy complications like pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes and gestational hypertension.

Women were also less likely to have a stillbirth or have babies born premature or underweight.

These pregnancy benefits held true for women regardless of their race or their weight and was even more beneficial for women 35 years and older.

If you’re thinking of getting pregnant and hoping to make healthier food choices — ask your doctor if following the Mediterranean diet is right for you.