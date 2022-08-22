A majority of boys and men who die by suicide don’t have any known mental health conditions.

Researchers at the CDC looked at 70,000 males across different age groups who died by suicide between 2016 and 2018. They found 60 percent did not have a known mental illness.

Family problems were the most common stressors experienced by adolescents who died by suicide, while relationship and intimate partner problems affected young and middle-aged adults. While alcohol and substance use were not considered mental health diagnoses in this study, many of the age groups showed a significant history of problematic substance use and about 45 percent of young and middle-aged adults tested positive for alcohol at the time of their death.

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, with an estimated 1 death every 11 minutes according to the CDC. If you or someone you know needs help, call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 800-273-8255 or 911.