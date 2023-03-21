An increasing number of minors are getting behind the control of ATVs.

In updated guidelines, the American Academy of Pediatrics doubles down on their warning against youth operation of ATVs.

Data shows that from 1982 to 2015, more than 1,000,000 children have been injured from the use of ATVs and 3,000 children have been killed.

The AAP warns that if a child must operate an ATV, they keep in mind these very important safety tips.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to complete formal ATV safety training. Never operate an ATV on a public road, always wear a helmet, and never operate an ATV at night.

In addition, pediatricians should advocate for legislative changes that promote ATV safety.