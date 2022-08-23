Smoking has many known side effects, ranging from lung cancer to heart disease. In an effort to avoid some of those side effects, many Americans have taken to e-cigs. But new data shows this alternative does not reduce risks for heart disease.

Researchers from Boston University School of Public Health looked at 32,000 adult smokers in the U.S.. They found no significant difference in heart outcomes between traditional cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

Experts suspect many traditional smokers who try to stop smoking by replacing traditional cigarettes with e-cigs run the risk of becoming dual users, which could lead to more risks.

Researchers suggest those who are interested in quitting tobacco use talk with their doctor to discuss safer options, like patches, gums or medications.