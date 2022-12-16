Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. So its not surprising that millions of people will go to the hospital with heart concerns.

Researchers at William Harvey Research Institute in London found that 1 in 3 heart related emergencies are related to poorly controlled high blood pressure.

And men are more likely to have complications.

The most common heart related diagnoses for both men and women seen in the emergency department were high blood pressure and heart and kidney disease related to high blood pressure.

But that’s where the similarities end. The study found that outcomes from the cardiovascular visits were different between genders.

Overall, women were less likely to die or be hospitalized compared to men.

Men had longer hospital stays and more complications.

Lifestyle changes such as eating a healthy diet and increasing exercise can reduce your risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.

Establishing care with a local primary care doctor can also help to identify problems sooner. Additionally, the public is encouraged to seek care from a healthcare provider as soon as possible when they are having symptoms.