From brownies to gummies, vape pens and pipes, cannabis has adopted many forms. But what do we really know about the lasting effects of long-term use?

Research published in the American Journal of Psychiatry says it lowers brain function. Researchers in New Zealand closely followed nearly one thousand individuals from age 3 to 45. They discovered the IQs of long-term cannabis users declined an average of five point five percent from childhood.

In addition, long term cannabis users experienced learning deficits and slower processing speeds compared to their peers. As for whether or not it can lead to a higher risk dementia? Experts say more research is needed

