You may want to think twice before dismissing a COVID-19 contact tracing pop up notification on your phone.

Researchers at the CDC studied 22 states and 1 territory that use contact tracing for COVID-19.

They created a mathematical algorithm — and predicted that over 1 million cases of covid were avoided due to use of contact tracing during the 2020-2021 COVID-19 winter surge. And 22 to 33 thousand hospitalizations were avoided.

Though the impact may be different in the age of vaccinations, and though we have more resources now to fight COVID-19 than we did at the start of the pandemic — doctors say contact tracing is a beneficial tool in helping to prevent COVID exposures.