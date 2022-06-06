Before jumping into the water and catching those warm summer rays, we know we should lather on the sunscreen.

Now, health experts are reminding just how much sunscreen is really needed to protect you from the sun.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the key is to apply enough sunscreen to cover all exposed skin.

They say most adults need about 1 ounce of sunscreen, or enough to fill in a shot glass, to fully cover the entire body. But you also should reapply that sunblock every two hours, or after swimming or sweating.

To protect yourself from skin cancer, experts recommend avoiding tanning booths, wearing sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher that is broad spectrum and water resistant and wearing sun protective clothing, like long sleeves and wide brimmed hats.

Doctors say you should see a board-certified dermatologist at least once a year to have your skin checked for any signs of skin cancer.