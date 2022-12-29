Reported use of marijuana has nearly doubled over the last decade.

In the U.S., some states have legalized recreational use, most recently in Maryland and Missouri.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh analyzed survey responses of over 4 million people in the U.S. and found those who live in states with legalized recreational marijuana were more likely to consume alcohol.

This finding was more common among young, white males and people without a college degree.

Because both drugs affect the brain – the use of cannabis and alcohol together may increase the chance of unsafe driving than either substance alone.

This research is a good reminder to stay safe while socializing and never get behind the wheel if you’re impaired.