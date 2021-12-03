The importance of hand washing

Washing hands is one of the most important things kids can do to stay safe in school.

Washing for at least 20 seconds with soap and water often is the key to prevent the spread of germs.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol are a good substitution if soap and water aren’t available, such as in cafeterias, classrooms and gyms.

Children under age six should be supervised when using sanitizer to avoid swallowing or contact with eyes.

School staff should build time into the day for children to take hand washing breaks after the bathroom, before lunch and when playing outside.

Visual cues such as handwashing posters, or incentives such as stickers, are great ways to motivate kids to wash their hands.

Adults should do the same for good role modeling too.