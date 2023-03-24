The U.S. recently crossed the sobering milestone of 1 million deaths from COVID-19.

Using public reports from 2020 through 2021, an analysis led by University of Pennsylvania researchers showed major shifts in death rates from COVID-19 after the widespread distribution of vaccines.

Focusing on the latter half of 2021, when at least half the population was vaccinated, researchers found COVID-19 death rates dropped for older Americans, especially those over eighty.

More concerning, death rates have grown in the same period for black and white Americans age 25 to 54, a group where vaccination rates have lagged behind older Americans.

This study serves as a reminder on the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

Be sure to ask your doctor if you’re up to date on your vaccinations and boosters.