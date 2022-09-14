The drug crisis has been an ongoing fight.

In the past few years there’s been an increase in the number of deaths due to drug overdoses, and a new study suggests 2021 was no exception.

Researchers from the CDC say there was a 15% increase in the number of deaths from drug overdoses in 2021 compared to 2020. That study also found the increase was half compared to 2019 to 2020.

Most deaths were due to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine and prescription drugs. This may give researchers insight on how to combat this public health crisis.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, talk to your doctor about treatment options.